Kids Under Construction: Discovering emotions and managing them

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 Friday and shares with us the importance of understanding emotions.

On February 19, Tetreault introduces her new children’s book called ‘Dear Me’. The picture book focuses on recognizing various kinds of emotions and how to manage them.

“There is a lot of research around emotions as a way to promote positive mental health and wellbeing,” Tetreault mentions. “So, as researchers are looking at this, it’s really important for us to start teaching our very young children about their emotions.”

Tetreault goes on to share that as mental health disorders continue to spread nationally, it’s essential to proactively promote the value of emotions for they are crucial in every child’s mental development.

According to Tetreault, ‘Dear Me,” helps identify various techniques to manage every possible emotion a child may endure, such as, identification, deep breathing and journaling.

