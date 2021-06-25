Kids Under Construction: Continuing the conversation with ‘Internet Dad,’ Rob Kenney

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parent expert and journalist Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 with special guest Rob Kenney to discuss the exciting and difficult world of raising children.

Rob Kenney is a 55-year old dad turned Youtube sensation from Seattle. He first gained fame after offering advice to millions of kids and adults who grew up without a father, just like himself.

Kenney began sharing his “dadvice” through how-to videos, where he addresses an assortment of practical topics, from simple things like tying a tie to big things like jump-starting a car.

On top of his channel, the Kenney has also released a book, “Dad, how do I?” In the book, Kenney focuses on how, despite the challenges he faced without a father, he has garnered a healthy perspective on life. He goes in depth with forgiveness, acceptance, and growth.

Tune in to the latest episode:

Kenney then stresses that when it comes to growing up without a father, that situation does not inhibit you from growing up with a father figure, or in other words a positive role model. He states that at the end of the day, it all boils down to how you think about yourself and how you engage with your inner dialogue.

According to Tetreault and Kenney, it is vital to be kind to yourself. When it comes to healthy living, you need to prioritize mental health and shifting your perspective to a more positive dynamic.

“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts: therefore, guard accordingly, and take care that you entertain no notions unsuitable to virtue and reasonable nature,” – Marcus Aurelius.