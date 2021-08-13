Kids Under Construction: Compassion and connection

(ABC4) – It’s finally August, which means it’s almost that time of year again: back-to-school time.

With the coming school year looking quite different than years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both parents and children may be feeling anxious about all the changes.

This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to discuss the ways parents can take the lead on soothing those fears, for both parent and child.

The first step is practicing self-compassion. Throughout the school year, children may experience both social and emotional anxiety. As parents, it’s important to show compassion first to successfully set the tone for your child and family.

“We have to say to ourselves, ‘I am capable, I am able, I can get us through this school year,” Tetreault says.

Adopting a “Limitless Mindset” will allow both parents, children, and teachers to form deeper, richer connections.

Due to COVID-19, many things may feel like they’re up in the air, but Tetreault advises not to let those fears overshadow the potential for growth and positivity in the coming year.

Another important step is to meet children where they are. Tetreault says it’s all right if you believe your child is not where they should be academically or socially. Accept them for the state they’re in so you can focus on building and growing from that step together.

In addition, Tetreault says it’s vital to recognize “little victories.” Gratitude for the small things can truly enrich one’s overall well-being

To hear more of Tetreault’s advice for tackling the school year successfully, watch the full clip above.