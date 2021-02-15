Kids Under Construction: Bryce Dallas Howard on BLM, Dad Roles and the different stages of parenting

(ABC4) – On today’s episode of Kids Under Construction, Donna welcomes the very talented Bryce Dallas Howard.

On February 15, Bryce Dallas Howard, an acclaimed actress, mother, and daughter to Hollywood film director Ron Howard joins Donna to talk about Black Lives Matter and Father roles.

Donna goes on to share how Bryce Dallas Howard is following in her famous Father’s footsteps with her first directorial feature documentary, “Dads” which celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting.

In a time that’s riddled with so much division, Bryce is honest and candid about the “Black Lives Matter” movement and stresses how it’s essential as a white family to constantly talk about race and raise kids who are well-informed and all-inclusive.

In her documentary, celebrities and “real life” Dads discuss the different stages of parenthood and reveal the one age they find most difficult. From Conan Obrien to Neil Patrick Harris to Jimmy Fallon, Bryce got these Dads to open up and share their different parenting styles including Will Smith who considers himself a master gardener.

Bryce reveals her Dad was hesitant to be a part of the documentary but explains why he ultimately decided to participate. The mother of two also reveals her emotional journey of isolation and loneliness after her pregnancy and how she was scared to reach out for help. Now, Bryce is returning to film her latest movie “Jurassic World: Dominion” and shares how she feels about being away during a pandemic.