Kids Under Construction: Parent routines matter too

(ABC4) – Now that your children are back in school and easing into their regular routines again, what about parents and their routines?

This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault discusses the importance of creating a positive environment for your family by focusing on yourself first.

The best way to do that? Start your day right by setting a consistent routine.

Routines provide an excellent sense of security, so when we can control our daily routines, it gives us a sense of confidence and empowerment, which is extra important during times of unpredictability.

Another simple yet effective way to start your day off right? Being an early bird will set positive momentum for the day.

Take time during those quiet morning minutes to focus on yourself. Setting a routine by making your bed, reading, meditating and practicing gratitude for all the things you have in life.

This exercise will set a positive tone for the rest of your day and in turn, your family as well.

“Everything that you do for yourself to build on that momentum in the morning is a win,” says Tetreault.

To watch the full discussion, with Donna Tetreault and ABC4’s Emily Clark, click the video at the top of the story.