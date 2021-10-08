Kids Under Construction – Back to School Check-in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting journalist and expert Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark about the importance of checking in with your child.

Now that the school year is in full swing, what conversations should we be having with our child?

Tetreault says at this point, parents should get into the habit of having 15-minute structured meetings with their children for progress updates.

Asking your child how things are truly going, whether they’re enjoying their schoolwork, teachers, friends, or extra-curricular activities. Tetreault says this check-in will really align both parent and child when it comes to any problems they may have. Tetreault says a good way to approach this conversation is to think of it as a parent-child conference.

“We want to get a real check-in to gauge how our kids are feeling and what they’re thinking as they’re moving toward these next months,” says Tetreault.

There may be a lot to address, but Tetreault says it’s important to focus on the positives.

“We know from psychology that a positive mindset builds more positivity so let’s start with the positives,” says Tetreault. Asking your child to highlight the teachers, peers, or studies they’re enjoying the most is a great way to connect with a positive-forward mindset.

With the added stress of the pandemic, Tetreault says it’s important to ask your child whether they’re pushing and stretching themselves to be their best.

Will you challenge yourself or will you pull back when that opportunity arises? Tetreault says it’s fine to focus on small goals first — there’s no need to overwhelm your child with big goals. But focusing on stretching and reaching for new challenges is something you should encourage your child to pursue.

To watch the full conversation, check out the video above.