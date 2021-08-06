Kids Under Construction: Back to school basics

(ABC4) – Back to school season is among us — and it’s time for children and parents to start making preparations for yet another unprecedented school year.

This week on Kids Under Construction, parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault joins ABC4 to discuss the steps parents should take to set their children up for success before heading back to the classroom.

Tetreault explains the first thing parents need to do is get their kids back on a structured schedule, which can account for sleep, homework, meals, bath, after school activities, and down time. After that, she recommends parents display the schedule somewhere visible in the house.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty and perfect, but we want it so people can see; kids, parents know the schedule and can refer to it,” Tetreault says.

Additionally, the parenting expert suggests parents create a homework spot in the house that provides children with a physical space for learning.

Tetreault also says it’s important parents set expectations for a positive school year with their kids. That being said, she emphasizes that parents should still remember to be flexible given the nature of this upcoming school in relation to the ongoing pandemic.

One way parents can achieve this, according to Tetreault, is by “helping our kids write a contract out and say ‘What do you want to do this school year? What do you think is important that we focus on this school year?’ and really blend it together as a family.”

In terms of talking to your kids, Tetreault suggests asking open-ended questions to let them know you are available. If they’re nervous, tell them that their teachers are also probably nervous too, and they will all learn together.