Kids Under Construction: Authors of ‘The Parent Compass’ help parents navigate middle and high school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When it comes to raising children, it is crucial for parents to understand their role in navigating them to appropriate emotions and conceptions.

On May 7, Parenting expert Donna Tetreault and Author Cindy Clumeck Muchnick join ABC4 to explain the value of navigation amidst a competitive academic environment.

According to Tetreault, a great guide to understanding this parental role is book, Parent Compass.

“The Parent Compass was written to help parents understand their appropriate role in navigating the tween and teen years amidst a competitive academic environment that has resulted in overparenting and, indeed, even fraud and bribery as we’ve seen play out in the media over the past year,” the expert explains.

Tetreault shares that the book provides the tools for parents to adopt better parenting behavior and learn to appropriately approach the type of parenting that leads to their children’s academic success and emotional well-being. It addresses how to help kids develop resilience, grit, and intention, and it discusses failure, technology/screen time, the importance of family dinner, study skills, and much more.

“We strive to help parents keep their relationships with their children intact while they help their kids develop self-reliance and find purpose in their life’s journey to high school, college, and beyond,” she adds. “We called on the expertise of education thought leaders, school counselors, heads of school, teachers, adolescent psychologists, authors, and our own wisdom as mothers and seasoned educational consultants to bring together the most current, up-to-date resource guide for parents.”