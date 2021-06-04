Building self-love with Julie Lythcott Haims

(ABC4) – When it comes to raising children one of the most difficult things to endure as a parent is not only navigating your child through adulthood but also building their concept of self-love.

On June 4, parenting journalist and educator Donna Tetreault joins New York Times best-selling author Julie Lythcott Haims to discuss the process of building confidence and creating an atmosphere where love is present.

“I learned about this wonderful metaphor from my friend Chris who in turn learned it from the woman who coined the concept, Christine Miserandino. It’s a term used to describe what it’s like to have a chronic illness. Christine has lupus and my friend Chris has MS. When you’re dealing with a chronic disease like lupus or MS, you have a really depleted amount of energy. Or your energy just costly depletes throughout the day. The metaphor they use is called spoons,” Haims explains.

According to Haims, the spoons metaphor is where you have to start the day with a certain number of spoons. The more things you do, whether they’re good or difficult, they use up your energy and you run out of spoons.

“And if you borrow spoons from the next day, you’ll just end up depleted more and more. In other words that person needs to say: this is the amount of energy I can give in a day and I am done,” she adds.

According to Haims, being able to balance your energy is essential in not only building self-love, but it is also key in building confidence and maintaining healthy relationships with family, friends, children and colleagues.