Kids Under Construction: Children and Resilience

(ABC4) – This week Donna focuses on the importance of resilience and how it can play a crucial factor in a child’s mental growth.

“What you want to do is incorporate resilience talk into everyday life,” she shares.

Donna goes on to inform that building resilience is important and it needs to be incorporated into everyday parenting.

“This is a really important skill, this is a skill parents need, and what children need. This is a skill we can start early on in life,” Donna emphasizes.”It’s just as important as math, reading, or language arts.”