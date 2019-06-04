9- A Saturday at Glenmoor

Trevor and Josh visit one of the hidden gems in our state! Glenmoor Golf Course, in South Jordan, provides great views, challenging holes, and some of the best fairways and greens you can play on this time of year. The two were able to catch up with Head Pro Darci Olsen, who is the only women Head Pro in the state, and talk to her about what makes Glenmoor so great. She also talks about how she is working on getting more junior golfers, especially girl junior golfers, interested in the game of golf.