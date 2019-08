On the latest edition of “Gimme a Mulligan,” Trevor and Josh head to Eagle Mountain to take on The Ranches Golf Club.

This golf course offers up a true links-style experience and is carved out of 220 acres.

Hear how Josh, Trevor, and a few friends tackle the course and then hear from the Head Pro, Zack, about how you are supposed to play the course–just a hint– listen to Zack!