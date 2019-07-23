Trevor and Josh say “hello” to Davis County and spend a Saturday morning at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Syracuse.
On this, the weekend of The British Open, it was only fitting that the two played a Scottish like course… and while they didn’t play as well as the pros, they sure experienced some of the challenges the pros had to face! In this episode, you’ll hear from the head pro, Mike, about what makes this course a gem and the type of golf community that he’s striving to build at Glen Eagle.
13- A Saturday at Glen Eagle
