Faith & Fury- Ep. 9- Reasons to Rise

Latter-day Saint researcher Dr. Jana Reiss discusses her book 'The Next Mormons,' which delves into why more millennials are disaffiliating from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints than previous generations.

NOTE: This episode was recorded before the AP Styleguide updated its guidelines on the name of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (The terms 'LDS' and 'Mormon' are used throughout this podcast).