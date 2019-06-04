Ian Calk is a musician and active Latter-day Saint and ally for the LGBTQ community. Calk helped found the group RISE, which supports LGBTQ members of the church in the southeast.
Calk says he’s lived the questions of his own faith by learning more about the hurdles he says LGBTQ Latter-day Saints jump through to remain involved in the church.
Faith & Fury- Ep. 9- Reasons to Rise
