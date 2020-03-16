Episode 47 Real Sports Live

Live Now
On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff discuss the total shutdown of sports across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. They talk about the day the world changed when Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, plus Utah State star Sam Merrill and BYU head coach Mark Pope share their thoughts on the cancelling of March Madness. Also, Jazz writer Tony Jones from The Athletic joins the show from his self-quarantine via Skype to give his first hand account of what happened that fateful night in Oklahoma City when the sports world changed.

