Feeling the aches and pains these days? Who hasn't had to deal with neck and back pain.McCall tells her personal story of getting back to health after her back injury that's been years in the making... dancing for years and overdoing it in weight training.

Her chiropractor, Dr. Dustin Hedstrom from Aspen Falls Spinal Care Center, shares his tips on getting your back, back to health and also prevention tips to keep you from getting injured in the first place.