Episode 29- Real Sports Live

This week Zack Moss runs his way through the rain and into the Utah Record books while the Utes’ defense comes up with their best performance in the Pac-12 era. Third-string quarterback? No problem! Baylor Romney leads BYU to a shocking upset over Boise State. The Aggies were shining bright. Gerold Bright helps Utah State to a runaway win over Nevada. Real Salt Lake comes up with a thrilling playoff victory over Portland. Can this team make it all the way to the MLS Cup? Plus the Utah Jazz season starts this week. We sit down with team president Jim Olsen.

