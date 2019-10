On this episode of Real Sports Live, Zack Moss is back and he and Tyler Huntley help lead the Utes to an absolute destruction of Oregon State. Now a huge showdown against Arizona State looms. Plus, BYU lost another heartbreaker game and another quarterback. Weber State takes care of business against Southern Utah, now they try to take down a team they haven’t beaten in 8 years. This and much more.

