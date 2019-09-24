Episode 24- Real Sports Live

On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff dissect Utah’s crushing loss at USC, as well as BYU’s blowout defeat to Washington and what impact the loss of running back Ty’Son Williams will have on the Cougars.

They’ll also talk about Utah State’s Mountain West Conference victory at San Diego State, and Real Salt Lake’s hard-earned point on the road at New England. Salt Lake Tribune sportswriter Kurt Kragthorpe also stops by to talk about what is next for the Utes and how they will try to defend Washington State this weekend.

