This week on Real Sports Live–another overtime thriller for BYU. The Cougars beat USC for the very first time; How big is it for BYU’s program? Utah rolled past Idaho State; What do the Utes need to work on headed into their PAC-12 opener? Plus, RSL had a big win at home and a loss on the road; What do they have to do to secure a home playoff game?

