Episode 22 – Real Sports Live

This week on Real Sports Live BYU pulls off one of their wildest comebacks of all time! How in the world did the Cougars beat Tennessee this past weekend? Can they build on this as USC now comes to town? Utah uses another strong second half to cruise past Northern Illinois. What do we know about the 11th ranked Utes? Utah State just blasted Stony Brook. Are the Aggies ready for their Mountain West opener in 2 weeks? The BYU basketball program loses its appeal with the NCC. How does this affect Dave Rose’s legacy? Plus, we’ll reveal our top high school football players and our player of the week. And the legendary Tony Hawk opens an Olympic-level skate park right here in Utah.