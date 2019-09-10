Episode 22 – Real Sports Live

Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:

This week on Real Sports Live BYU pulls off one of their wildest comebacks of all time! How in the world did the Cougars beat Tennessee this past weekend? Can they build on this as USC now comes to town? Utah uses another strong second half to cruise past Northern Illinois. What do we know about the 11th ranked Utes? Utah State just blasted Stony Brook. Are the Aggies ready for their Mountain West opener in 2 weeks? The BYU basketball program loses its appeal with the NCC. How does this affect Dave Rose’s legacy? Plus, we’ll reveal our top high school football players and our player of the week. And the legendary Tony Hawk opens an Olympic-level skate park right here in Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Trending Stories