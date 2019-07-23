Episode 18- Real Sports Live

Real Salt Lake rallies late to earn a point against Minnesota but they have another busy week coming up. The Utah Royals’ World Cup players are back and they are already making a difference. Also, Tony Finau turns in the best finish of his career in a major, he’ll have to wait until next year to try to win one. Former BYU head coach Dave Rose stops by to talk about his return to coaching. And Dixie State head football coach Paul Peterson joins us to talk about exciting times in St. George. Plus, Donovan Mitchell inspires a kid with scoliosis to walk.