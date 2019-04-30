Newsfore Opt-In Form

Episode 12 – Real Sports Live

Podcasts

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Real Sports Live: The Utah Jazz season is over, but there is plenty to talk about. Who stays? Who goes and what changes absolutely have to be made in order to take the next step? Real Salt Lake tries to make it three straight wins as they battle The Great Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy. Seven local players heard their names called at the NFL draft. Which player will make the biggest impact? Plus, MyKayla Skinner is off to chase her Olympic dreams and Megan Marsden is off to enjoy retirement. We’ll sit down with the legendary Utah gymnastics coach.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS