Episode 12 – Real Sports Live

British-American singer and actor Alex Boyé sits down with McCall and Surae to talk about his latest accomplishments and embarking on a motivational concert tour all across America, called the "Bend Not Break" tour. The mission of this tour is to educate students on issues surrounding mental health and suicide prevention.

Boyé, who was named the "2017 Rising Artist of the Year" in a contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe, calls Utah home. Don't miss this inspirational sensation in episode 9 of the Lucie + Gray podcast!