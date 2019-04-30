4- Dogs Blur of Fur

In Episode 4 of Nguyening With Dogs, we talk about a Blur of Fur with the Greyhound Gang.

Hear about the one-of-a-kind Greyhound Gathering dog event May 17- 19th in Kanab, Utah.

For 20-years running, hundreds of people from all over the US gather in the city to allowing their speedy dogs to take over the town.

We’ll also share dog stories out of Park City and the Division of Wildlife and Resources Utahn’s need to know about.

So, download the latest episode of Nguyening With Dogs and tell us about the episode on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.