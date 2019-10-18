22- Zombieland: Double Tap, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PLUS enter to win Terminator: Dark Fate tickets)

This week on Extra Butter the theme is “unnecessary sequels”. We review the sequels to Zombieland and Maleficent and Kierra brings up the Breaking Bad movie El Camino. Plus, we have an exciting announcement. Don’t miss your chance to see an early screening of Terminator: Dark Fate.

There will be fifteen (15) winner(s) in this Sweepstakes.On October 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MST, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will receive two (2) guaranteed seats at the advance screening of Terminator: Dark Fate in IMAX in Salt Lake City on October 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Megaplex Jordan Commons in Sandy, Utah.

The contest opens 5 p.m. MST on October 18, 2019. Enter at abc4.com/contests