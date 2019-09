This week we talk with 4 Paws 4 Patriots Utah. The organization is a non-profit that puts rescued dogs with 9-1-1 Dispatchers, EMS, Fire, and Police personal. Together they overcome very private issues.

The dogs become service animals, and their new owners become trainers, but the bonds they build is a ‘sneak attack’ life-changing event.

Click here to visit the organization’s Facebook page.