Newsfore Opt-In Form

15- Fireworks and Dogs

Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:
Nguyening_with_Dogs_podcast_art.jpg

Pioneer Day is just around the corner and many Utahn’s will take the time off to celebrate. 
For those of you using fireworks, Best Friends Animal Society has some recommendations for you to keep your dog safe this holiday. Many of the local shelters are near capacity or full so we will share some ideas on how you can recover your favorite dog if he or she happens to run away.

We also went off the rails and talked more in-depth about No Kill Utah or NKUT. 


See how you can help by downloading this episode of Nguyening With Dogs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS