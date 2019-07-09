12-A Saturday at Stonebridge

In this episode of Gimme a Mulligan, Trevor and Josh spend their Saturday morning at Stonebridge Golf Course in West Valley City. Stonebridge has 3 different courses that you can play: Sunrise, Sagebrush and Creekside.

LISTEN HERE: https://share.transistor.fm/s/246111e0

Trevor and Josh talk about their experience playing Sunrise and Sagebrush, the condition of the course and talk about a birdie or two that they made! In this episode, Trevor and Josh also talk about the upcoming major for the pros, The Open; and they also talk about some other trending sports topics like NBA Free Agency.