Newsfore Opt-In Form

12-A Saturday at Stonebridge

Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:
gimme a mulligan podcast

In this episode of Gimme a Mulligan, Trevor and Josh spend their Saturday morning at Stonebridge Golf Course in West Valley City. Stonebridge has 3 different courses that you can play: Sunrise, Sagebrush and Creekside.

LISTEN HERE: https://share.transistor.fm/s/246111e0

Trevor and Josh talk about their experience playing Sunrise and Sagebrush, the condition of the course and talk about a birdie or two that they made! In this episode, Trevor and Josh also talk about the upcoming major for the pros, The Open; and they also talk about some other trending sports topics like NBA Free Agency.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS