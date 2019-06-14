10-Teeing it up for a great cause

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Trevor and Josh planned to hit the course with their dads for Father’s Day, but when they had other plans, the Gimme a Mulligan team switched course. Trevor and Josh found out about an event at Top Golf that was helping kids in need.

In this episode, Trevor and Josh tell you more about the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation, how it helps support medical grants for kids in the West Region and they talk with the little boy and his family being helped out by this event.

