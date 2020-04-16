How you can help local restaurants and the medical community at the same time

Today on ABC4’s midday, Jamie and Katy visited Hub & Spoke to see how they’re continuing to serve people and keep employees working during these uncertain times in Utah.

The Utah Restaurant Association has also partnered with the Utah House of Representatives staff on an important project that is a win-win for all of us. They are going to be feeding health care workers and they are raising money to provide the food. This food will come from local restaurants and will continue to support the local economy.

Utah restaurants are open for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru. Eating out means staying in for the health and safety of everyone. The true reality of the situation is that 25,000 restaurant and foodservice professionals have applied for unemployment, 173,000 in sales — jobs lost & dollars lost.

The Utah Restaurant Association understands this is a difficult reality for many people but they recently issued the Taste Utah Challenge a week ago which is to get take out and to go at least 3 times a week from a variety of restaurants if you can. The best way to check if your favorite restaurant is open is to check their social media accounts that way you know what to expect as well.

Make sure you are doing all you can to support Utah’s restaurants during this difficult time. To learn more about how you can help visit the Utah Restaurant Association or Taste Utah.

