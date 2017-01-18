Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Nick McGurk
Speed limits up; so are deaths on Utah roads
Police: couple used zip ties, duct tape in child abuse case
Salt Lake County Sheriff’s sergeant, another man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Heroes speak to ABC4 about Ogden house explosion, fire
Man jumps from burning home as neighbors watch
More Nick McGurk Headlines
State of Emergency Declared in Garland as Flood Waters Continue to Rise
Wildlife flooding Park City during snowy winter
NFL stadium? Theme park? Public weighs in on Point of the Mountain development
Elderly Couple Killed in House Fire
Utah lawmaker wants concealed carry permits for 18-year-olds
Will Supreme Court pick be good for Utahns?
Accused child molester had similar case dropped from 2015
Home a Total Loss After Fire in Summit Park
Three Arrested in Connection with Robberies, Shooting of Convenience Store Clerk
Police Say Midvale Shooting Connected to Escort Service
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS