Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ for her death; Angler catches rare catfish, releases it back into river

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Gabby Petito’s family said they want “vengeance and justice” in their daughter’s death and called on Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.

Washington is remembering the life and service of General Colin Powell who died Monday from COVID-19 complications as he battled cancer. Condolences pouring in this morning from Republicans and Democrats alike, paying tribute to Powell.

Cleveland police said officers found a home intruder locked inside his victim’s basement before they arrived on the scene.

New data was released from the Department of Labor that showed a record number of workers quit their jobs, especially last month. More than 4.3 million people decided to leave their job in August. according to the report. Economists are calling this the “Great Resignation,” and said it will become even greater as time goes on.

A woman found herself in need of help at a South Carolina grocery store. She left a note at the cash register that said that the man she is with was going to harm her.

An avid fisherman from Missouri was overnight fishing in the waters of the Mississippi River when an early morning catch took him by surprise. He caught an extremely piebald blue catfish and decided to release it back into the water.

