Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Salt Lake City Riots
Top Stories
Local News
National
Your Local Election Headquarters
Political News
Midday
Drone Diaries
Covid Class of 2020
Sports
Good4Utah Extra
Mystery Wire
NFL Draft
Wirth Watching
International News
Community Over Crisis
Religion
Midday
Education
Fallen Officer
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather U
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Meet the Team
Programming
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Watch Live
Video Center
Don’t Miss
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Republican candidates in Utah’s 4th Congressional District debate
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
Trending Stories
ABC4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane
Video
Roads in SLC still closed 2 days after protest
Video
Salt Lake City police say man with bow and arrow to be screened for charges
Video
Five Cities make joint statement about Salt Lake protest
Utah Against Police Brutality release statement in response to planned peaceful protest turned violent
Salt Lake City under curfew restrictions, what that means for you
Two SLC liquor stores closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
264 new cases, 1 more COVID-19 related death
SLCPD Chief Brown addresses officer seen shoving man to the ground on ABC4's live broadcast
Video
Sandy man never returns from planned bike ride along Jordan River Trail