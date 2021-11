FILE – This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park announced Monday, Marc h 23, 2020, it is closing its campgrounds and part of a popular trail called Angel’s Landing that is often crowded with people. The top part of the hike that is being closed is bordered by steep drops and ascends some 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the southern Utah park’s red-rock cliffs, offering sweeping views.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Two trails in Zion National Park are currently closed for an active search and rescue effort.

Park officials say the Middle and Upper Emerald Pools Trail will be closed on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams are currently on site. No details on who or what officials may be searching for have been released at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.