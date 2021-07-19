Zion National Park sets another visitation record

SPRINGDALE, UT – MAY 15: The morning sun lights up the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park on May 15, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening Wednesday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park has set a new record for visitors in a single month. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June. The Associated Press reports that’s a substantial increase over the previous record set during June 2019. Two other Utah parks saw their busiest June ever as well. Canyonlands National Park and Capitol Reef National Park have released record numbers as well. Arches National Park is also very busy but hasn’t updated official numbers. Utah parks have seen visitation rise steadily over the past decade, with some parks seeing their average annual attendance nearly double.

