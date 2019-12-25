Days
Zion National Park piloting mandatory shuttle during holidays

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Zion National Park is piloting mandatory shuttle services within the park for a second year from December 33- 31, 2019.

ZNP officials say the shuttle service will be provided in the town of Springdale to help visitors make connections within the park and town to reduce vehicular traffic.

The shuttle operation will help relieve parking and traffic congestion experienced in Zion Canyon during the busy holiday season in recent years, according to ZNP officials.

The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive within the park will be closed to private vehicles but officials say it will be accessible via the shuttle system.

ZNP officials are urging visitors to prepare for winter conditions during pursuits in and around the park. They say stormy winter weather or icy conditions could delay or cancel shuttle operations as they travel over the holiday season.

Shuttle buses will be leaving the national park visitor center at 8 a.m. heading up the canyon to designated trail head stops and officials say the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava at 5:44 p.m.

ZNP officials say shuttles will be running every 10 minutes during peak hours. The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will run at 8:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. while shuttles in town will be running every 15 minutes.

