SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Zion National Park recently announced their 2023 seasonal hiking lottery tickets for Angels Landing

The lottery tickets are part of a pilot program to help with crowding and congestion across the trail. This program was built off the successful launch of the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program in 2022.

“Issuing permits is something we did after substantial public input, and it has been effective,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, said. “In 2023, park rangers will continue recording data and enhancing the pilot program to maximize the number of people making the hike while minimizing crowding and congestion on this half-mile, perennially popular trail.”

Angels Landing is one of the most visited places in Zion National Park. In 2011, the park recorded almost 2.8 million visits and that nearly doubled in 2021 to five million visitors. 

Hike DatesLottery Opens 8 a.m. MTLottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MTPermits Issued
March 1 to May 31January 1January 20January 25
June 1 to August 31April 1April 20April 25
September 1 to November 30July 1July 20July 25
December 1 to February 29, 2024October 1October 20October 25

Apply for a permit here.