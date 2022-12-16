SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Zion National Park recently announced their 2023 seasonal hiking lottery tickets for Angels Landing.

The lottery tickets are part of a pilot program to help with crowding and congestion across the trail. This program was built off the successful launch of the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program in 2022.

“Issuing permits is something we did after substantial public input, and it has been effective,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, said. “In 2023, park rangers will continue recording data and enhancing the pilot program to maximize the number of people making the hike while minimizing crowding and congestion on this half-mile, perennially popular trail.”

Angels Landing is one of the most visited places in Zion National Park. In 2011, the park recorded almost 2.8 million visits and that nearly doubled in 2021 to five million visitors.

Hike Dates Lottery Opens 8 a.m. MT Lottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MT Permits Issued March 1 to May 31 January 1 January 20 January 25 June 1 to August 31 April 1 April 20 April 25 September 1 to November 30 July 1 July 20 July 25 December 1 to February 29, 2024 October 1 October 20 October 25

Apply for a permit here.