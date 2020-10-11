YWCA Utah, local police receive $1 million grant to help improve responses to domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The YWCA Utah announced a $1 million “Improving Criminal Justice Responses Grant” to help better serve victims and hold offenders accountable in Salt Lake County.

The Salt Lake Area Family Justice Center at the YWCA along with the Salt Lake City Police Department and Unified Police Department applied for the grant through the Office on Violence Against Women.

The three-year, $1 million project started on October 1 and includes:

Training for law enforcement to enhance the response of patrol and detectives, including tools to address common scenarios that plague victims such as strangulation attacks, tech abuse, stalking, sexual violence etc.

Improve the capacity of law enforcement operations to identify lethality indicators and provide robust response to critical safety issues such as possession of firearms by restricted persons.

Support the Salt Lake Area Family Justice Center to continue to provide confidential advocates to assist survivors and help them navigate services needed to attain safety and long-term stability.

Cross-collaboration, wherever possible, and as far as confidential provisions allow, with the criminal justice system and victim service professionals to share expertise and ensure victims receive the highest quality care, including joint staffing of high-risk cases.

“This ambitious project requires the close collaboration of the Salt Lake Area Family Justice Center, Salt Lake City Police Department, and Unified Police Department as we work to strengthen our existing partnerships and empower survivors as they navigate through vital services,” said Liz Watson, Director of the Salt Lake Area Family Justice Center at the YWCA. “Thank you to Mayor Mendenhall and Mayor Wilson for their support of this application and their attention to the issues of domestic and sexual violence in our communities.”

YWCA Utah has worked in domestic violence, women’s leadership, early education, advocacy, and racial justice since 1906.

The YWCA says it has designed its work to “encourage women’s aspirations, protect and promote their rights, and meet their changing needs. The YWCA’s enduring belief has been that better lives for all women lead to stronger families, communities, and societies.”

For more information you can visit www.ywcautah.org.