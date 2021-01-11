Youth facility catches fire, students evacuate, crews battle flames Sunday

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Students evacuate as a La Verkin youth facility ignites into flames, Sunday night.

On January 10, around 9:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of South State Street where a local youth facility was reporting a fire in its very own building.

As La Verkin City Police Officers assisted in evacuating the students, fire crews handled the flames.

Officials say SR-9 was closed for nearly two hours as crew members handled the inferno, later opening back up just after 3:00 a.m.

Hurricane Valley Fire, Rescue, and the Utah State Fire Marshall’s office are currently conducting a joint investigation to further determine the cause.

La Verkin City Police, The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue all assisted in tackling the fire.

Officials report no injuries as a result of the fire.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.