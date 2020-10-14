Your Voice Your Vote: Daggett County

MANILA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Manila is home to Flaming Gorge, a popular reservoir and about 330 people. It’s very rural, and many locals are ranchers.

Welcome to Browning’s. It’s a cafe and motel tucked away in Manila.

Ken Browning is its owner. He says they rely on recreational tourists for most of their income.

Browning says this summer has been great for Manila, despite the pandemic.

“I think that people fled the cities and wanted to, you know, get away from the hot spots and things like that, and so I think we benefitted from that,” he added.

Agricultural life is also a big part of Manila, Floyd Briggs is an outdoorsman.

“Daggett County is a very small percentage of privately owned, we rely on federally owned lands,” said Briggs.

Briggs says his concerns come with how forests and lands are maintained in Daggett County.

“When I was younger was multiple-use, our grazing, our forest use, our timber, timber industry, then it went to forest preservation,” he added.

He says better maintenance on lands in the county is also needed.

“Our trails are, uh, there’s so many blow downs, and the trails are not usable,” said Briggs.

Most residents say, they want to keep Manila the small town that it is.

“We just hope a lot more people come here in the summertime, and then we enjoy our quiet time in the winter,” said Browning.