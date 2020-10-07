Your Local Election Headquarters: The Vice Presidential Debate – Pence vs. Harris

WATCH THE DEBATE HERE ON ABC4.COM AND ABC4 AT 7 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are now ready to debate.

Voters all over the country were surprised at the rancor of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate last week.

The event takes place at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall, and both candidates will be separated by plexiglass due to the danger of COVID-19. The Pence campaign had objected to the plexiglass separation but then dropped their objections.

The candidates are expected to debate health care, taxes, law, and order, racial justice, and the right approach to the pandemic that has caused the death of over 216,000 Americans.

Tonight’s Vice Presidential debate has a more serious historic significance that some of the others in the past. Both candidates for president are in their 70’s.

Showing which of the two is better prepared to be president will be one of the challenges of the debate.