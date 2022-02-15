Young musician accuses BYU Radio of racism

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – After 15-year-old Neveah Valdizan recorded and produced an entire full-length music album on her phone during COVID lockdowns, she received local media attention and was hailed as a tech music prodigy. The young musician was also designated as Timpview High School’s 2020/21 Rising Star and received letters of congratulations from Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Utah Senator Mitt Romney for her accomplishments. Valdizan was also reportedly approached by Smule, a karaoke and music creation app, with an invitation to join their “Rising Stars” program, and by a casting producer who has worked on shows including American Idol.

When Valdizan — who is Peruvian American and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — took her album to BYU Radio in hopes of garnering more support, she says she felt ignored and shut down. And the reason? Valdizan and her father, Cesar, allege that BYU Radio was discriminating against them because of their race.

In response to an inquiry from ABC4.com, BYU and BYU Radio state that the issue stems from a misunderstanding of the content the station broadcasts in their regular programming.

Neveah Valdizan (center), her uncle, Piero (left), and father, Cesar (right), before a segment on Fox13’s The Place, photo courtesy of Cesar Valdizan

“For me, having to even go through this process of being neglected by countless people that were in these roles where they had the advantage to be able to help us felt very oppressive,” Neveah Valdizan told ABC4.com.

According to the Valdizans, the young musician initially made contact with the team at BYU Radio — which is run by Brigham Young University and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — in July 2021. They had hoped the station might be interested in playing the young artist’s music on their now-defunct music show, Sound Mined.

First, the Valdizans report meeting with Dain Craig, BYU Radio’s then-station manager, and, after waiting days for a reply, reportedly received a brief note from Craig stating that Neveah Valdizan’s music wasn’t “a good fit for us at this time.” Cesar Valdizan says when he asked for some reasoning behind the decision, Craig asked for the family to send some of the young artist’s songs to review again. Cesar Valdizan sent two of his daughters tracks to Craig, which the station manager reportedly reviewed and then subsequently denied play-time.

Still confused by the alleged curtness of the conversation and perceived lack of consideration on Craig’s part, Cesar Valdizan says he reached out to Don Shelline, BYU Radio’s then-general manager and set up an in-person meeting. Prior to the meeting, Cesar Valdizan reported listening to and recording an entire segment of Sound Mined, during which he says he heard music by mostly Caucasian artists, as well as several musicians — like Katie Ainge and Mystic Valley — that the host introduced as “new and unknown” local artists.

Cesar Valdizan says he then confronted Shelline about his reported observations, as well as the reported lack of Hispanic representation on BYU Radio.

In response, he says he received an email listing six artists played on BYU Radio that Shelline thought to be of Hispanic descent. Among those reportedly named were Olivia Rodrigo and Rachael Lampa, both of whom are Filipino. Cesar Valdizan was offended by this, and because of Shelline’s response and the perceived lack of consideration, he told ABC4.com that he believed BYU Radio is discriminating against himself and his daughter due to their race.

“It’s not like Neveah was asking for a handout,” Cesar Valdizan told ABC4.com “ She came asking for support because she has major accolades for a newly 15-year-old.”

On BYU Radio’s website, Sound Mined is described as “a cross section of eclectic music from many different genres and eras” that will encapsulate “music discovery, re-connection, and familiarity.” Despite the Valdizan’s allegations, the organization told ABC4.com in a statement that they do not play music by up-and-coming local artists.

“Neveah asked me an interesting question, because her middle name is Nicole and her mother’s maiden name is Richardson. She asked: ‘Dad, do you think if you had introduced me as Nicole Richardson there would have been a different outcome?’ and I said: ‘Unfortunately — based on the hours of radio that we heard and the names of the indie and unknown artists that they were playing — that sounds like what we should have done,” Cesar Valdizan told ABC4.com

The pair also told ABC4.com they had spoken with Shelline about the possibility of Neveah Valdizan being interviewed on The Lisa Show, a regularly-aired talk show on the network, but this opportunity also reportedly fell through.

In response to the allegations, BYU told ABC4.com that The Lisa Show does not typically feature interviews with musicians, aside from “a few holiday specials with internationally-known artists.” Sound Mined has reportedly been off the air since November 2021, and despite Cesar Valdizan’s assertions, BYU says they have never had a platform for up-and-coming local artists on BYU Radio.

“Even though BYU Radio doesn’t have programming dedicated to promoting up-and-coming artists, we wish this young artist all the best as she pursues her dreams of becoming a musical artist,” a BYU spokesperson said in a statement.

Dain Craig and Don Shelline have not been employed at BYU Radio since December 2021.