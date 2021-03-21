Young man fatally struck by vehicle in Hurricane dies, suspect flees

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A young man has died after a vehicle struck him and fled the scene in Hurricane, Sunday morning.

On March 21, the Hurricane Police Department was dispatched to the area of 500 north and State Street for a welfare check at 1:18 a.m.

According to dispatch it was informed that a 22-year-old hurricane resident was in the roadway acting ‘strangely’ and had almost been hit by a vehicle.

As officers were en route, a car then struck the young adult and fled the scene around 1:21 a.m.

“The car continued to drive south on State Street and did not return to the scene,” officers write in a press release.

Once officers finally arrived on the scene, life-saving measures were enacted, and the man was transported to an area hospital.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, the 22-year-old then succumbed to his injuries.

The department is now on the search for the suspect and vehicle. Officers describe the car as a light color truck or full size SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call dispatch at 435-627-4999.

ABC4 will update as more develops.