You won’t believe how much parents are spending on back-to-school supplies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The back-to-school list seems to grow longer and more detailed each year.

Everyone dreads the back-to-school lines at your local store and fights with your child on what they can and can’t get.

When it’s all said and done and those students are finally back in the classroom, Americans have spent around 80.7 billion dollars with K-12 and college combined.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The federation found in 2018 parents with children in elementary school spent an average of $684.79 on each child.

In 2019 the NRF predicts parents will spend an average of $696.70 on back-to-school necessities for their children in elementary school. The highest recordings of the NRF since they started recording data in 2003.

According to the 2018 survey, back-to-school shoppers say they tend to spend the most on clothing.

Officials with NRF report back-to-school spending might see a slight decrease because electronics like cell phones and laptops are no longer school items but household items.

College students are expected to spend an average of $976.78 for the 2019-2020 school year, also a record high.

The National Retail Federation believes consumers are spending more given the nations growing economy resulting in an increase in this year’s back-to-school spending.

