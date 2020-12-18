‘You have a dream, and you get up and live it every day’: The inspiring story of an iconic Utah film house

It’s where the glamour meets grit. Redman Movies and Stories is an icon and foundational element of what is now Utah’s film industry. And while 2020 has sure made celebrating birthdays a challenge, this 40th anniversary is one deserving of a walk down what it took to get there.

Keeping a business open is not easy. It’s a lot of hard work, day in and day out. But, keeping a film business in Utah open for nearly half a century? It is nothing short of a miracle.

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

Redman has been part of the majority of film and television productions visiting Utah over the last four decades, either by providing direct support for filmmakers with grips, trucks, electricians, props, etc., or indirect support with equipment and lighting rentals.

The team has helped with High School Musical, 127 Hours, National Treasure, Napolean Dynamite, and Dr. Who. They worked on all 9 seasons of Touched by An Angel, and for 5 years Redman helped on the CW’s Everwood, which aired here on ABC4’s sister station Utah’s CW30.

Bryan Clifton, an inspiring man in his own right, is the owner of Redman. He has directed the path of the company since it was started in 1980, although it wasn’t always with a perfectly thought out plan.

He tells ABC4, “I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer, I haven’t given up.”

Not giving up helped Clifton with creating Redman, creating Utah’s Motion Picture Association, getting a tax incentive for filmmakers in the state, and with a tiny local festival, you may have heard of known as Sundance.

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

He had a successful six-year run from 1972 to 1978, but not in the movies…instead, selling waterbeds. But during the years of selling waterbeds in Sugarhouse, he refused to give up his film dreams.

He took an unpaid job selling advertising with the Utah Film Commission for two years. The advertising was to promote a film festival that eventually became Sundance.

Clifton realized after a year at the film commission the only way to help build the industry was to have a company.

“As of 1980, I built a company that became Redman Movies and Stories,” he tells ABC4. “We started in a guerilla kind of way. You have a dream and you get up and live it every day.”

Clifton explained when they first started it was about one little job, a commercial for Instabanker, the first ATM that existed in Utah.

“I hooked up with some people, I told them I could do it, and we started with the production of this commercial and it was off to the races,” he laments.

After Instabanker, came a job that got them into their first studio space.

“The first job that got us into the Redman building, we needed a set, for Dee’s goodie box commercial, we needed to build a moonscape, that could be where the goodie box was and the clown landed in a spaceship,” Clifton says.

“The heat didn’t work in that building we were trying to figure out how to rub two sticks together to keep the building warm. It was cold and quiet and not much electricity, but it was our space, a big playhouse.”

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

In 1986, it all blew open for Redman Movies and Stories.

Clifton explains they had to build the market. 1986 was a pivotal year for them when a producer named Alex Ho was producing a mini-series for CBS about the Franklin-Bradshaw murder.

“He came in and he looked at us and he said, ‘you know, if you form a company that provides goods and services, lighting, and grip equipment, open a grip rental house, and you have a crew available, producers will come back,'” Clifton recalls.

“After a year, the CBS head of production, Bob Gross, committed to bringing a non-stop group of projects to Utah. We were a right to work state at that point and provided unique benefits to a company coming in and hiring local crew without dealing with unions.”

Music videos were at the height of their first popularity surge and became part of what the company helped support, they did one for a brand new unknown artist at the time. Clifton says, “She was just someone who showed up, and they said they wanted to do a music video in Southern Utah, we’re going to shoot in Red Rock country could you come and meet us?”

Clifton said he and his partner Jason threw equipment in the truck and drove down to meet them, the woman came out, they played the music the cameras rolled. “It’s catchy and you kind of buy into it, and all of a sudden the song is on the radio and everywhere, it just happened it was one of those moments where you meet someone and they are an unknown and you just became part of what blew them on to the national scene,” Clifton said with a smile. “You kind of go wow, that was pretty cool.”

The artist was Amy Grant.

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

“We became a very very active state, CBS was our biggest client through about 2002,” he explains.

ABC network came to Utah in the mid 90s and so did the Disney Channel.

Besides Redman, Clifton has been relentless in trying to make the industry better here in Utah. As a businessman, he had an interest in attracting more film businesses to the state.

It took over 20 years but one of the things Clifton has been instrumental in helping make happen is Utah’s Film incentive. He traveled to Montreal where he saw how Canada was handling the film industry. He and his partner Jason were there to witness what became the biggest trend in the last 40 years, film incentives.

Film incentives are programs most states now have and some other countries use to help support films in their location. It is a way for each region to participate in a 35.3 billion dollar a year industry (prior to the pandemic).

Bryan says that when Redman first started, they were one of two equipment companies in the state. Mainly it was the television stations like ABC4 that had their own production companies.

“The industry was tiny, it was virtually non-existent, the 40-year transition we have gone through under Redman is zero infrastructure to a very sophisticated group of companies, providing goods and services in a large market,” Clifton explains. “We all serve a variety of clients but work together with what I like to describe as a chamber of commerce.”

1993 was when they shot the pilot episode for Touched by an Angel, then that fall they began the nine-season run of the show.

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

“The mid to late 90s is what I call the high point of the industry over the last 40 years. With 97, 98, and 99 being the pinnacle point of the last 40 years. It was really a wild and crazy time,” says Clifton.

“We did so many different projects that the good side of it was Touched by an Angel, the good stories, the god-given angelic stories, and then the other side was a period of time when it was a murder here, and a murder there, and these horrible family stories where there was a disaster.”

“You had these wonderful stories, and then you had these oh no! it’s another tragic murder story. It was the yin and yang of storytelling.”

Over the years Bryan Clifton says they got to the point where they saw more theatrical pictures they had fun with, and actors they enjoyed working with like Marisa Tomei and Gerard Depardieu.

The crew really learned how to be flexible for different projects, where they would have to move into different creative situations three or four times a year. The crew evolved out of both relationships and business models.

Courtesy: Redman Movies and Stories

Redman was there when the Utah U.S. Film Festival became the Sundance film festival and says being part of the Sundance Filmmakers lab was exciting. One project that came through was the first film commissioned by the Sundance Film Festival, “Promised Land” (1987). It also had another set of young people who broke out: Kiefer Sutherland, Meg Ryan, Jason Gedrick, and Tracy Pollan.

Clifton himself was also part of founding the Motion Picture Association of Utah. Which at one time had one member. Himself.

Clifton says Utah now has the infrastructure to make movies. The next step is content creation. He cites Napolean Dynamite and Jared Hess as an example.

“He hit it out of the park, it just happened. That is content creation, that is a local individual filmmaker that broke through that,” he explains.

Dynamite is the only movie Redman invested in that returned money, “we invested some money for extra equipment, we gave him some money, one half of one percent.”

Redman is not sitting still waiting for the next thing to happen, they’ve just installed a huge LED stage that is a fusion of techniques from the gaming industry that are now moving into filmmaking. Redman is not only providing its traditional services but has now added high tech staging into the mix.

Colleagues of Clifton’s speak very highly of what he has accomplished.

Leigh Von Der Esch, Former Executive Director of the Utah Film Commission and Former Managing Director of Tourism Film and Global Branding who helped with the tax incentive says, “Bryan’s knowledge and collaborative spirit have contributed greatly to his longevity and success in the business community, the ever-changing and developing film industry, and to the increase in jobs in all sectors of the industry. He has been a selfless promotor of the state and it’s talented people.”

“Redman Movies and Stories is synonymous with Bryan Clifton and will forever be linked for not only the name but the service and commitment behind the name,” added Marshall Moore, VP of Operations at Utah Film Studio.

And even after 40 years, Bryan Clifton himself has no intention of quitting.

“Every day I get up I try to help people, I try to inspire people, it’s a different technology I am involved in.

“I looked at my father, who died at almost 99 years old, I look at myself and I am almost 69 now, what am I going to do for the next 30 years of my life? If I can get up every day, and enjoy what I do and work with people, I will have to pass on doing the accounting every day, but If I could just enjoy that process it will be a wonderful life.”