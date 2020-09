LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Good news for Aggie Ice Cream lovers, you can now enjoy the northern Utah frozen treat outside the college town.

According to Utah State University, Aggie Ice Cream can now be shipped directly to your door anywhere in the United States.

To order or learn more check out their website.