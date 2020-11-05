Yeti cups, Target toddler boots on recent recall list

Utah (ABC4 News) — Yeti cups, toddler boots, climbing treestands, and dresser drawers are on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recent recall list.

The Yeti Rambler Travel Mug has been recalled due to a hazardous lid.

The official name of the product is the “Rambler® 20 oz Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid.” The item has been recalled because the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.

About 241,500 units have been recalled.

Toddler boots sold at Target have been recalled for choking hazard.

The official name of the product is “Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” Toddler Boots.”

The items have been recalled due to the toggle on the boot, it can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.

About 122,500 units have been recalled.

Dressers have also been recalled after reports of tipping. The official name of the product is “Drawer Chests.” The items have been recalled because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children.

About 24,000 units were recalled, in addition, about 960 were sold in Canada.

Climbing treestands have also been recalled. The cable assemblies on the treestand can separate due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard to the user.

About 3,400 units are recalled.