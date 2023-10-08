EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4) — Nearly 70 pounds of marijuana were seized Thursday night after a police pursuit of a stolen car in western Wyoming, near the Utah-Wyoming border, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

On Oct. 5, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office contacted Wyoming Highway Patrol about a chase in progress headed towards Evanston, Wyoming.

Officials said a maroon Dodge Charger was heading eastbound on I-80. Troopers had reportedly tried to stop the car for a moving violation and the driver fled.

The Charger reached speeds of over 160 mph, police said.

Multiple agencies, including Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, Evanston Police, Lyman Police, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office prepared for the car to enter Wyoming.

Police said stop sticks were used to stop the Charger, and the vehicle then crashed near mile marker 21 on I-80 Eastbound.

Both people inside the car fled on foot, but were eventually caught and arrested, police said.

Authorities then discovered that the car had been reported stolen, and after a positive K9 alert, they found 68.8 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

“Thank you to everyone involved for hard work and keeping the public safe!” Wyoming Highway Patrol stated.

No further information is available at this time.