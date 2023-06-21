EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4) — PETA released a statement Wednesday calling for the suspension of the Wyoming Downs Race Track, where three horses from Utah unexpectedly died last weekend.

“Three fatalities in one day at one track is not just a coincidence. It’s a massacre,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo issued in a statement.

On Saturday, June 17, three Utah-bred horses were euthanized after they all fell down during their races. The horses were only 2 years old, PETA claimed. The races continued even after the third horse fell down.

An investigation is being conducted by the Wyoming Game Commission, but PETA claims it’s not enough. PETA is asking for racing at Wyoming Downs to be suspended immediately while a comprehensive investigation is conducted.

“Executive director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission needs to do more than ‘shed a tear’ over the deaths of these 2-year-old horses as if they were merely an unfortunate accident,” Guillermo said. “No horses should be forced onto that track again until modern prevention technology and proven safety measures are put in place.”

PETA isn’t the only one calling for change; several people have turned to social media to express their distaste for how racing officials handled the deaths, and those who attended the event are asking for an explanation.

“Why didn’t they stop the races? After the second horse? After the third horse?” Marina, a witness of the race said. “Like I would think that if safety of the horses and jockeys is really a priority then why would you not stop the races?”

Several people on social media have also described Saturday’s races as “incredibly disturbing,” and that it was inhumane that they didn’t address the injuries or stop the remaining races.

“You would think that you would hear some type of human aspect or the announcers or broadcasters to talk about it like they do in sports. You know, if you’re watching basketball, typically if a player gets injured, you know they’re pausing the game, they’re talking about it, they’re making sure that players are OK, and there was just nothing coming from these broadcasters,” Marina told ABC4.

While injuries like these are not new, there has been a recent increase in racehorse deaths, and people are saying they want to see change.

“I just really want to see the human aspect — the compassion come from them — that they’re not just there for our entertainment, you know we need to honor these animals, and these jockeys that were hurt, and have compassion for what happened.”

PETA echoed that sentiment in their email stating: “Animals are not ours to use for entertainment or abuse in any other way.”

ABC4 has reached out to Wyoming Downs for information but has not heard from them yet. According to their social media, an investigation is being performed, and toxicology reports for the horses are pending. They said that they plan to release more information when it becomes available.