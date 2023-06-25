EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4) — The owner of a Wyoming racetrack that is under investigation provided his insights after multiple horses were injured and euthanized last weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, three Utah-bred horses in three separate races fell to the ground at Wyoming Downs Race Track and were all reportedly euthanized at the track.

Wyoming Downs officials say accidents like these are “few and far between,” but are taken seriously and everyone feels the loss.

“It is truly a tragedy when a horse goes down. If you’ve been to the backside you’d understand that those people love those horses. They do not want to put them on a track to endanger them,” Wyoming Downs owner Eric Nelson said.

The decision to put a horse on a track is made by all involved, track officials say, which means when something happens, not one person or organization can be blamed. Owners, trainers, the jockey, state, and track owners all come together.

“It is independent in the sense that the jockey has the right to say ‘I’m not going to ride.’ The owner has the right to say ‘I’m not going to put my horse in there,'” Nelson said.

The owner said racing is similar to any sport, as accidents can happen and those involved can get hurt.

“Not only is it intense, it’s extremely dangerous. It is the only pro sport where an ambulance actually follows the athletes around the racetrack,” Nelson said.

Nelson advises people against jumping to conclusions saying that if they want to learn more about horse racing, “the doors are open.”

“I’m happy to talk to people about the whole program with the owners, the trainers, the jockeys, the state so they can get an understanding of this sport here,” he said.

Nelson said that no one wants to see animals get hurt and that what happened last weekend was a “fluke.”